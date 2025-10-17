Hands on with the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+: curved-screen phones don’t get any thinner

2025 has become the year of the super-slim smartphone, but many of the most notable players in the space serve up svelte devices that, whilst undeniably impressive, come with some pretty inescapable compromises.

Whether it’s ditching physical SIM support, a smaller battery or slower charging compared to their chunkier counterparts, some of the thinnest phones on the market may impress at first blush, but fall apart on paper when you consider the price/performance balance that’s actually being served up.

Cue Infinix, who’s hoping to break convention with its latest Hot 60 Pro+.

The 60 Pro+ manages to retain all the key traits the company’s Hot series has come to be known for – value, style, display quality, battery – but wrap it up in a record-breaking design, without sacrificing functionality.

The main difference between the more modest Hot 60 Pro and top-tier Pro+ is the Plus model’s curved-edge form factor, which Infinix actually had verified at launch by Guiness World Records as the “world’s thinnest 3D-curved display smartphone.”

Clocking in at only 5.95mm, this thing is a feat of smartphone engineering, and feels great both in the hand and under-finger; especially when swiping in from the edges across the phone’s XOS 15-based user experience. It’s far more elegant and comfortable compared to the flat-sided designs of its slimline Edge and Air-branded rivals.

In fact, not only is the Hot 60 Pro+ 12% thinner than its predecessor, it also clocks at just 155 grams; rendering it the most lightweight smartphone of the last few years. If you like your tech unobtrusive when not in use, these qualities alone make the Pro+ worth considering.

If you’re wondering how Infinix was able to create this curved-edge record-breaker, it’s apparently thanks to a combination of smart, lightweight material choices – like this colourful fibreglass back – and a completely reworked internal layout of some 1100 components, which the company has dubbed Maximised Structured Space design.

In spite of its newfound thinness, the phone is still more than equipped to handle everyday wear and tear though, with Corning’s respected Gorilla Glass 7i on the front; promising double the drop resistance and three times the scratch resistance than before. Its unibody mid-frame, meanwhile, uses aerospace-grade aluminum that’s harder and slightly thicker than on the previous generation – surviving Infinix’s own 1.5m drop tests, and 1.4 proving times more resistant to bending. As for the phone’s ultra-thin fiberglass back, that promises four times the bend resistance, and to top that all off, the phone comes IP65-certified against dust and water, so you don’t need to sweat using this thing in the rain.

Despite being one of the thinnest phones out right now, Infinix has still somehow managed to cram in a huge 5160mAh battery, paired to rapid 45W charging; promising a recharge to 50% in under only 23 minutes.

For comparison, one of the Pro+’s most recent and high-profile $1,000 rivals, sports only a sub-3200mAh battery, paired to just 20W charging.

The company hasn’t just gone for speed though, with the promise of minimal battery degradation across 1800 charge cycles: that’s about 5 years of charging, before the Pro+ battery’s total capacity drops by 20% at most.

Of course, boasting one of the thinnest designs on what are already sleek pieces of tech, means an incredibly small thermal envelope to work with, but Infinix has thought of that too.

If you’re a keen gamer, know that the phone’s new MediaTek Helio G200 chip is kept cool by a robust 11-layer thermal management system, which includes cutting-edge ultra-conductive crystal graphite. Cool, right?

Other hardware highlights include a lead 50Mp Sony IMX882 sensor that, in my initial tests, serves up heaps of functionality, with a full 50mp-resolution capture mode, 2x capture, portrait mode with variable aperture control, video recording at up to 2K, and even an AIGC photo mode, which uses AI to generate a digital avatar for you using only a 4-photo burst.

As for the audiovisual experience, Infinix has still managed to include JBL-approved stereo speakers into the Hot 60 Pro+’ slim bodywork, whilst we’re treated to an expansive and responsive 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with support for super-smooth visuals, thanks to a class-leading 144Hz peak refresh rate.

Perhaps one of the best things about Infinix’s smartphones is the company doesn’t gatekeep its latest software features, meaning just as on the likes of the Note 50 Pro+ 5G, the Hot 60 Pro series’s XOS user experience also boasts the brand’s AI assistant Folax, plus a wealth of powerful AI tools, for handling daily tasks; from creative work and phone calls, to writing, photo editing, and more.

And here’s the kicker: the HOT 60 Pro+ isn’t stuck in the present, it’s set to upgrade all the way from Android 15 through to Android 18, with five years of security patches to boot; so the phone should remain fast and secure in the long-term.

The latest XOS 15.1.1, the HOT 60 Pro+ also serves up stylish new wallpapers, Always-On Display options and redesigned icons, meaning a refreshed, more up-to-date and generally nice-looking user experience.

There are also some crazy Infinix-exclusive inclusions here, like NFC Touch transfer (not an iOS exclusive anymore) and UltraLink Free Call, which lets you chat with a compatible Infinix device – like another Pro+ – over a distance of up to 1.5km, without cellular connectivity. Meaning, this could be your next festival phone.

Tempted by this new paper-thin powerhouse? The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+, not to mention the rest of the series, is available now.