Stuff Meets: Jason Roy

The Hundred is big deal for the future of the game

I think growing the game is the main importance of The Hundred. I think with the women kicking the tournament off, that's going to be pretty historic. It’s moving the sport in the right direction, which is quite exciting. I think that's going to have a huge impact in the sporting world for women and that's going to be good to see.

My batting approach won’t really change for The Hundred

As an opening batsman it's not too dissimilar to what I’d normally do. I think there's going to be a lot of work done on match-ups between batters and bowlers. As a batting team, do you ever slow down? Do you just keep going? Do you just treat it like a T10 game? I think it's going to be a lot of learning on your feet.

I just hope we remember the rules

I think we've got a pretty well-rounded squad with a great nucleus. Hopefully everyone will remember how many balls are going to be bowled in that over, along with the other rules. I think there’s going to be a fair few meetings before that first outing. As soon as everyone's kind of into it and in the mix, I think it's going to be incredible. It's going to be good fun.