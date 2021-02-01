Random Access Memories: Sony TPS-L2 Walkman (1979)

Oh, the original Walkman! Ancient music tech with all the charm of a brick – and the heft of one.

Listen, when you can suck all of music history from the cloud into a svelte blower, there’s a chance you’ve been spoilt. But Sony’s chunky delight was a genuine slice of wonder 40 years ago. Finally, you could take your own music anywhere, without the inconvenience of trailing a massive extension lead behind you and trying to balance a record player on your bonce while carrying an amp and speakers. Not that Stuff ever tried that, obviously. Well, certainly not more than once.