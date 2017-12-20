Power Players: hybrid car supertest 2017

You don’t need a utility belt or secret cave system to own BMW’s i8 – hybrid hypercars aside, there’s nothing else that comes close to matching it for style or substance.

DESIGN: Doors of perception

That unmistakable grille might give the game away, but the i8 doesn’t look like any other BMW. This cutting-edge coupé sits bum-scrapingly low to the ground, with aerodynamic curves and cutouts that wrap around the cabin like something straight out of Formula 1. Subtle, this most definitely is not – even if you opt for a sensible paint choice. And of course, it has scissor doors that are every bit as awesome as they look. OK, so there’s no dignified way of climbing in and out of this carbon-fibre tub, and tight car parks will become the bane of your life, but still... scissor doors!

DRIVE: Faster pussycat

At best, the i8 can manage 20 miles of all-electric range, but using it solely for crawling through commuter traffic would be a travesty. There might only be a 1.5-litre motor from a Mini Cooper over the back wheels, but combined with the electric motor up front it’s as though you’re behind the wheel of a supercar. You’ll hit 62mph in 4.4 seconds, and move on into licence-losing territory shortly after. It feels planted to the road, though it won’t let you have quite as much fun as the rear-wheel-drive M5. If pure driving thrills are all you’re after, you might have to go back to a planet-killing fossil-fuel motor.

TECH: Scrolling start

The i8 feels as futuristic inside as you’d expect, with an all-digital dash and BMW’s excellent iDrive infotainment system. It’s one of the most intuitive sat-nav systems out there, letting you scroll through menus with the chunky control knob. Bluetooth, USB and voice commands all come as standard, but CarPlay and Android Auto don’t make the cut, and the UI relies too much on multiple menus. Parking sensors are a godsend, though, because rear visibility isn’t great. Even the key-fob feels suitably sci-fi, showing how much charge you have left and whether you remembered to lock the doors.