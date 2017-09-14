Opinion: X marks the spot where new iPhones lost me

I can’t get over the notch. That bite out of the iPhone X’s screen haunts me. It’s like something from a tech horror movie – the mutant offspring of an iPhone 6 camera bump, attacking the elegance of Apple’s design. It’s – shudder – a compromise.

But it’s not the sole reason I came away from Apple’s recent event feeling strange. Ever since I first bought an iPhone, I’ve like clockwork upgraded every other year, buying the latest and greatest Apple has to offer.

The iPhone X, though, isn’t making me frantically refresh apple dot com slash iphone until the hallowed pre-order button appears. And it’s not just because of the notch.