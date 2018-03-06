Opinion: my Apple HomePod's flaws are changing how I listen to music – in a good way

Ever since Alexa arrived in my life I’ve probably spent more time talking to speakers than I have members of my extended family - and that doesn’t look like changing any time soon.

There’s barely a room left in my flat now that doesn’t have a voice-activated speaker of some sort in it. My Echo Plus lives on the kitchen windowsill, there’s a Sonos One in the bedroom, and the waterproof, Google-infused JBL Link 20 is in the bathroom.

The HomePod, though, is in my office and there’s one main reason for that: it sounds much better than the others. While the Echo spends most of its time playing podcasts when I cook or wash up, and the JBL provides the backing tracks for my shower karaoke sessions each morning, the HomePod has pretty much become my main stereo system (if such an archaic terms can be used for something so high-tech), often soundtracking my working days for eight hours or more.

Never mind the confusion I often find myself in when asking Siri to play music on the Echo, or Alexa to activate the JBL, it’s actually one of the few flaws of the HomePod that has led to my listening habits changings - and what annoyed me at first has started to feel more like a benefit.