Opinion: HTC has the best colours you’ll find on a phone right now

I am so sick of Rose Gold.

Last year's smartphone megatrend was hardly a surprise: once Apple does something, you can best the rest of the mobile world won't be far behind.

Let's be honest, though - it's pink, isn't it?

Phones have stuck to the same tried and tested colours for basically the last decade, with a host of silvers, blacks and whites slipping in and out of our pockets.

Remember all the crazy combinations Nokia used to churn out year-on-year? I want more choice, not less - and the brighter, flashier and more attention-grabbing the better.

Which is exactly what HTC is doing.