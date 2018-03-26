Ones to watch: Samsung's entire 2018 TV range explained

Sizes: QE55Q9FN (55in), QE65Q9FN (65in), QE75Q9FN (75in), QE88Q9FN (88in)

Sitting at the top of the range is the Q9F, a 4K flatscreen panel that benefits from something last year’s sets did not – full-array backlighting (where the LEDs sit behind the screen rather than at the edges) with local dimming, for a whopping 2000 nits of peak brightness.

Local dimming should be a very effective addition to improving on last year’s performance, with Samsung promising hundreds of dimming zones to make contrast as accurate as possible.

To help things further, Samsung is also using an improved anti-reflection filter to keep glare to a minimum and upping its picture processing skills, to help prevent blooming of bright objects in dark scenes. It’s also introducing a further filter to prevent diagonal light leakage and improve off-axis viewing.

Don’t think the improvements stop there though. The new Q Engine that sits at the heart of QLED, works with the improved Quantum Dot technology to improve colour accuracy and shadow detail.

Using granular colour recalibration tech and 5% better colour purity than last year, it now manages to cover 100% of the key DCI-P3 (Digital Cinema) color spectrum. And since there are no white sub-pixels used in QLED production, colours remain vibrant even at their brightest – something OLED isn’t always quite as good at.

As for HDR, Samsung has joined Panasonic in adopting the advanced HDR10+ format, with frame-by-frame tone mapping to improve colour and contrast at every step. It will also support standard HDR10 and HLG but not the competing advanced format, Dolby Vision. HDR10+ support continues all the way through the QLED range.

It wouldn’t be a Samsung TV without a good chunk of time being spent on the design, and the Q9F is certainly a looker. As well as adopting Samsung’s signature 360-degree design with no visible inputs or panels (it will still use Samsung’s separate One Connect box), it also adopts something Samsung is calling an ‘Invisible Connection’.

A single, slim and near-transparent cable, it will carry both data and power to the TV from the One Connect Box to keep wire mess to a minimum.

Finally, the Q9F is taking cues from its design-focused Frame TV cousin (which continues into 2018), by introducing an Ambient Mode. This will essentially provide some form of display on the screen, should you wish, to prevent you having a big black screen in the corner of your living room.

It can display art, personal photographs, weather, sport or news feeds or even blend in with your wallpaper, with Samsung promising low power consumption for the bill conscious.

And since we’re being thorough with new additions, you can also expect an overhauled smart TV interface with Bixby integration and a new shiny SmartThings hub for controlling all of your smart home gadgets from your TV. Phew.