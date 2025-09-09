I think these are the best cars from the 2025 Munich Motor Show so far

Some say that motor shows have had their day, but this year’s Munich event is an exception. In fact, IAA Munich 2025 has oodles of new electric car models on offer, with nearly all the major manufacturers represented plus a few less well-known names for good measure.

Naturally, BMW, Volkswagen and Mercedes are leading the parade of new cars and electric power dominates, although hot on their heels will be the inevitable slew of new models from China. The show runs right on through 14 September. Here’s what I think is the pick of the bunch so far…

BMW iX3

The BMW iX3 is the first of the Neue Klasse models coming from this iconic German brand. It’s a mid-size electric SUV with lots of highlights, both on the outside and the inside. The exterior looks are dramatic, especially the illuminated grille, and designed to get the iX3 through the air with as much efficiency as possible. Inside, there’s a fabulous new layout dominated by the panoramic iDrive dashboard area. Best of all, the BMW iX3 is touted to have a 500-mile range and the 800V architecture allowing charging speeds of up to 400kW.

Renault Clio

Renault’s Clio has done great business over the years, and the sixth generation is the most dramatic yet. We love what the French carmaker has done with the quirky design lines front and rear. Inside, there are dual 10.1-inch screens and a similarly offbeat design topped with ambient LED lighting. Powertrain-wise, expect a 160-horsepower full hybrid E-Tech offering along with a 115-horsepower 3-cylinder turbo petrol lump.

Hyundai Concept Three

This wild-looking concept car could end up as the Hyundai Ioniq 3 and will fit nicely into the Korean carmaker’s portfolio alongside the already popular Ioniq 5 and 6 if it becomes a production reality. Alongside the dramatic exterior styling, there’s an interior that is big on comfort while using a cocktail of different materials that make it more sustainable. Owners would be able to accessorize the interior too with a range of practical colour-coded goodies.

Porsche Cayenne EV

This is the first ever all-electric Porsche Cayenne and, for anyone who loved the appeal of the original SUV, this is a giant leap forward. While the looks are still being guarded with some heavy camo action, there’s a real party piece worth talking about – wireless inductive charging. Porsche reckons that new Cayenne owners will be able to ditch the cables at home and still charge at up to 11kW. Meanwhile, performance and handling should be of the usual expected high standard.

Cupra Raval

These are boom times for compact all-electric cars and Cupra has one on the cards too, in the shape of the Cupra Raval. This compact will be based on Volkswagen’s MEB+ platform, which means it’ll share a lot of the same features and functions as seen on VW EVs including front-wheel drive and an electronic slip differential. Expect two battery sizes with the bigger 166kW likely the one to go for. As with every Cupra, the design will be doing its own thing, which is always a bonus in our books.

Audi Concept C

The Audi Concept C is an all-new, all-electric concept that certainly has a whiff of the much-loved TT about it, but comes with lots of tantalising styling flourishes from designer Massimo Frascella and his team. While the screen area is the biggest reminder of the sleek lines of the TT, it’s the radical nose and stunning rear end that really capture the imagination. Inside, there’s lots of aluminium and a pair of digital displays that get the job done in minimalistic fashion.

Volkswagen ID.2all and ID.2X

We’re big fans of small EVs and Volkswagen is gearing up to hit the ground running with the ID.2all and the ID.2X. Pricing is expected to be competitive for these Polo-vibe compacts that’ll come with a brace of battery options, from 38kWh up to 56kWh. These should make them good for 220 miles and 280 miles give or take respectively. The interior looks to be a leap forward for VW product, with a much more effective, not to mention minimalistic layout and infotainment system.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Another new model from Mercedes-Benz, the GLC is designed to get it right where the rather lacklustre EQC got it wrong. Anyone who loves the current MBUX Hyperscreen will love what’s going on inside this model as it’s bigger than ever. Outside, the looks are more distinctive and dominated by a snazzy new grille area. Sitting on 800V architecture, the SUV will also benefit from better range and faster charging than its predecessors.