How to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on TV and online

Eurosport owns the TV rights in Europe, but the Olympics is one of the events that must legally be shown on free-to-air TV in the UK, so you can still watch some stuff live on the BBC, it’s just way more limited than it was in the past.

The Beeb is restricted to showing just two live streams at any one time (plus audio coverage on 5 Live), so your beloved water polo or canoe slalom might miss out in favour of something more popular.

If you want to make sure you can see everything live (and bear in mind the time difference means some events are on in the middle of the night), Eurosport has a whopping nine separate channels dedicated to the Olympics, seven of which are new. If you’re a Sky subscriber, Eurosport 1 and 2 are part of the core channels package, with the extra 'pop-up' channels also included free of charge. If you've got UHD, there's a dedicated Eurosport 4K channel that's also in HDR, which you'll find via the red button or by saying 'Olympics' into the voice remote.