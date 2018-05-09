How to master...Apple Music

Once, we were bowled over by a C90 full of tunes in our pocket, played using a cassette deck the size of a brick. Then tech brought us MP3 players – a thousand songs on a device the size of a deck of cards. All this seems rather quaint now we’ve streaming music services that provide instant access to tens of millions of tracks.

The snag for the consumer is these services all seem alike and interchangeable. And to some extent, they are. Catalogues are broadly identical, and they all have various ways of hurling new music at your ears – some of which you’ll actually like. But dig deeper into Apple Music and you’ll find unique features that make it well worth investigating.

As is seemingly law in the streaming music world, a subscription to Apple Music costs a tenner a month. But if you’ve not tried it yet, you can sign up and get three months entirely for free – almost enough to listen to the entirety of Pink Floyd’s Shine on You Crazy Diamond.