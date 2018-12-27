How to master: Comixology

Comics have taken over cinema to the point some people forget the things exist in their original form. That said, if you’re armed with tablets and phones, you might not like the thought of amassing a huge collection of paper tomes. Best to delve into virtual comics instead.

Comixology gives you a great way to do this, with a smartly designed cross-platform app, tons of choice, and regular bargaintastic sales. One thing, though: if you see references to Comixology Unlimited (more or less Netflix for comics), that’s currently US-only. Boo and hiss. We should set Doctor Doom on the blighters for that.

Anyway, Readers Assemble, because it’s time for some hints and tips…