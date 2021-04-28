How iOS 14.5 lets you unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask

We’re kicking off with the face mask thing. You’ll first need your Apple Watch running watchOS 7.4. Next up, head to Settings on your iPhone and go to Face ID & Passcode. Enter your passcode. Under Unlock with Apple Watch, flick the switch next to the Apple Watch you’d like to use. In the subsequent warning dialog, tap Turn On to confirm.

If your Apple Watch is protected by a passcode and has been manually unlocked, you’ll get a haptic alert the next time you unlock your iPhone using Face ID while wearing a mask. If all’s well, ignore your Apple Watch. If not, raise your wrist and tap Lock iPhone to force-lock your phone. It’ll then need a passcode to be unlocked again.