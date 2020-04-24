How to host the ultimate 'pub' quiz on Zoom

Remember the pub quiz? The humble slice of weekday salvation that used to serve up beer-flavoured banter and preposterous tiebreakers on the regular. Well, you might think the days of popping into your local taproom to smash the general knowledge round and play a highly suspect version of the price is right are over, but you're dead wrong.

Although social distancing means pubs, clubs, and bars have been shelved for the foreseeable future, you can still make your weekly pilgrimage to the quizzing altar with a little help from Zoom. While there's a whole host of ways to do this as mentioned here, Zoom has a couple of killer features that we've been using over the past few weeks to host our very own pub quizzes from the socially safe confines of our own flat.

It's the next best thing to actual quizzing you're likely to get for the next few months, so if you're in the mood for some virtual antics with your pals (and desperately need to find more ways to kill some time while you're trapped indoors) here are some pointers for hosting your very own quiz wth Zoom.