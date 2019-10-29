Google Pixel 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Which is best?

Samsung and Google are two of the most prominent Android handset producers today, but they couldn't be more different in approach.

Google takes cues from Apple's ultra-minimalism and puts its focus on streamlined efficiency and software perks. The design may be boring, but you're sure to get a smooth, thoughtful all-around experience. Samsung, on the other hand, goes for high-end hardware gloss and perks aplenty, pumping each flagship with the latest and greatest tech and standout design.

And the battle between the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Google Pixel 4 might spotlight the widest differences between those two extremes to date. Here's which one we think is best.