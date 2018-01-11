Game on: the 11 most anticipated board games of 2018

Board gaming is going from strength to strength, as you might have seen from our best of 2017 list.

But therein lies a problem: with so much quality to choose from, how do you start whittling down your wants list? Luckily, we're here to help you plan your purchases in 2018 with this list of some of the most hotly anticipated titles in board-land.

Watch these like a tabletop-obsessed hawk, as they're shaping up to be the cream of the upcoming crop.