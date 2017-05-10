Every Sony 2017 4K TV detailed

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. That seems to be Sony’s mantra for its TV range this year.

That’s because included in its rather extensive 2017 roster is its first 4K OLED set, taking on the likes of LG and Panasonic at their own game.

That’s exciting. OLED’s slinky screens, inky dark blacks and pin-sharp pictures make a good case for the more the merrier as far as we’re concerned.

That's the big news, then, but Sony’s got a good number of 4K LCD TVs in its locker too, with its flagship ZD9 set making a triumphant return from 2016 to lead 2017’s line up as well.

Whether you’re in the market for OLED or LCD, there is some common ground across the ranges that we’ll clear up now. Firstly, all of 2017’s 4K sets play nice with two of the three main varieties of HDR. That'll be HDR10 and HLG, with the latter version being the one that the BBC is behind. Either will give you superbly saturated colours and top-drawer dynamic range.

They also continue their support for Android TV as their smart platform of choice, which means benefits such as Chromecast and YouView built in from the get go.

Got all that? Good. Now read on for the lowdown on all of Sony’s 2017 4K TVs.