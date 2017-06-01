Every Samsung QLED 2017 4K TV detailed

Samsung is sticking to the script it started three years ago – OLED is not the TV tech you should be investing in.

Despite its three big rivals offering at least one OLED this year, Samsung has kept a keen focus on LCD TVs, claiming its tech can match – or even better – that offered by the competition.

This year, that tech is QLED, which builds on the 4K quantum dot technology we’ve seen in Samsung tellies for the past three years. Among its boasts are superior brightness, improved colour and contrast, and better viewing angles. All big ticks for us.

Brightness in particular is a great response to OLED’s impressive black levels, offering up to four times higher peak brightness than OLED on its priciest sets. It promises 100% colour volume too, which claims to offer the most accurate colours out there.

As for design, Samsung has hit a home run there too, with near bezel-less displays, a full metal 360˚ design for a stylish, no-clutter back panel, and the company’s No Gap wall mount for fitting your new TV snug to your wall. There’s even the new transparent ‘Invisible Connection’ cable that’s a whole lot prettier than your usual mess of TV wires.

If that’s got your TV tastebuds going, keep reading for the down low on Samsung’s four-strong QLED line up.