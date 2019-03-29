Drop everything and download: Spectre

Spectre makes taking long-exposure photos a doddle. Usually you’d need a tripod and at least a basic grasp of how exposure and shutter speed works to have any chance of capturing one of those shots where light streaks across the frame like something out of Tron.

Rather than just flinging the shutter open and letting the light flood in, Spectre takes hundreds of individual shots over the course of up to nine seconds, then uses AI to stitch them all together and create a single long-exposure picture. The final shot is saved as a Live Photo, so you can finetune it afterwards, plus it’ll also save the whole scene as a video.

That AI assistance is also used for image stabilisation and scene recognition, so it’ll know if you’re trying to shoot a busy road at night or waves lapping at the beach on a summer’s day. The app can also use long-exposures to erase movement from your pictures, so you can make normally busy places look more like a scene from 28 Days Later.