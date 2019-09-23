Drop Everything and Download: 6 free Batman games

You’ve heard of games before, right? You play them. It really shouldn’t need explaining.

If you’ve never played any of the Arkham games before, you’re in for a real treat. The first two probably just about edge it, but the whole trilogy is a masterclass in how to combine action, stealth and puzzle-solving in an open world full of the kind of scum and villainy that is just begging for a smack in the mouth.

Admittedly the Lego Batman Trilogy is quite the switch tonally, and you might not get quite as much out of them as the Arkham games, but they’re usually good for a few laughs and tend to know the source material inside out.