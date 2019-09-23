Drop Everything and Download: 6 free Batman games

Considering Batman turned 80 this year, he’s looking pretty good for his age.
If a couple of new Lego sets weren’t enough to celebrate the Dark Knight’s birthday, Epic Games is offering six Batman titles for absolutely nothing: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight, plus the Lego Batman Trilogy of The Videogame, DC Superheroes and Beyond Gotham.
What do they do?
You’ve heard of games before, right? You play them. It really shouldn’t need explaining.
If you’ve never played any of the Arkham games before, you’re in for a real treat. The first two probably just about edge it, but the whole trilogy is a masterclass in how to combine action, stealth and puzzle-solving in an open world full of the kind of scum and villainy that is just begging for a smack in the mouth.
Admittedly the Lego Batman Trilogy is quite the switch tonally, and you might not get quite as much out of them as the Arkham games, but they’re usually good for a few laughs and tend to know the source material inside out.
Any downsides?
They’re only available on PC, so Xbox and PS4 owners don’t get any freebies here, and they’re not the newest games on the block, but that should just mean that they’ll run well on a less-than-brand-new PC.
The bigger problem might be the time limit. You’ve only got until 3:59pm on the 26 September to snag them, but once they’re yours you can keep them forever. That’s got to be worth a few clicks, right?
Where can I get them?
All six games are available to download now from the Epic Games Store, but with only three days to go until the offer ends, you’ll have to hurry if you don’t want to pay for them.