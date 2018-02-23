How to master: Google Chrome for PC, Mac, Android and iOS

Whenever a new device shows up, people argue about a ‘killer app’ – that one essential that ensures the latest shiny trinket will be a market leader. But the reality is a web browser for most people remains their most-used – and thereby most important – app. And Google Chrome is the best of them.

But although Google Chrome – like all modern web browsers – offers a kind of minimal, stripped-back approach, there are loads of great features and settings you may not know about. This feature is all about discovering the good bits, saving you time and effort, and leaving you with extra hours in which to conduct vital online research – or yell at random strangers on social media.

Google Chrome is available for Mac, Windows, Linux, Android and iOS. Get it for free from google.com/chrome