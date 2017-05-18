The best instant photography cameras - reviewed

It's easy to imagine Nathan Barley still strutting around Shoreditch with an instant camera, but they're far from tacky badges of hipsterdom.

These analogue reinventions are a welcome reminder of photography's more tangible joys, not to mention the lost satisfaction of working hard to get your shots.

Fancy a budget holiday cam that can reach the places that Instagram filters can't reach? You've come to the right place.

We've spent our weekends reacquainting ourselves with film and the thrill of watching an actual picture, on actual paper, slowly appear on our actual hands.

Here's our pick of the instant photography stars for your 70s-themed summer of 2017...

