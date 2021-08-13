Home improvements: the 14 best Google Home tips and tricks to try

If you install a smart speaker and don’t immediately ask it to tell you a joke, there’s a good chance you’re a sociopath. But if you only use it to tell you jokes, you’re definitely a sociopath.
Luckily, Google Assistant is good for a whole lot more than half-baked humour. From the Nest Hub Max to the Sonos One, the virtual advisor lives inside more devices than ever. Some feature screens, while others offer outstanding audio quality. But one thing unites them all: compatibility with a very clever domestic ecosystem.
From organising your life to controlling your smart lights to commanding your family to come downstairs for dinner, Google Home kit can be asked to achieve all sorts of smart actions. Want to get the best out of yours? The list below features our pick of the best tips and tricks to try out with your Google Home speaker or smart display – including animal sounds: ideal for when the stand-up routine has run its course.
2) Set reminders, alarms and timers
Google also can be your handsfree timekeeper. Say something like “OK Google, set a timer for five minutes” and the voice-assistant will tinkle a bell when that period has elapsed. You can also create more detailed reminders, which trigger at specific locations or times. For example, “OK Google, remind me to remove the cake from the oven at 5pm.” Ideal if your hands are too dusty to work a touchscreen.
5) Stream entertainment to your device
Connecting to Chromecast is a nifty trick, but Google Home devices can also host entertainment of their own. Add compatible services such as Spotify through the Google Home app’s settings menu and you’ll then be able to request whichever playlist or podcast takes your fancy.
If your pad features several Google Home speakers, you can pick which array to play it on: “OK Google, play ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ on the kitchen stereo”. And if your Google Home device has a display, you’ll also be able to stream video content via the likes of Netflix and, of course, YouTube.
6) Broadcast an announcement
Heckling through the house is so last century. If your abode is equipped with multiple Google Home devices, you can easily task Assistant with distributing your instructions. Try “OK Google, tell everyone it’s dinner time” and your announcement will be repeated on every connected speaker and smart display.
Alternatively, if you know the room in which the intended recipient is hiding, you can target your dispatch to a specific device. Say “OK Google, broadcast to the kids’ room, do your homework” and Google will do the rest. You can use preset shortcuts such as ‘TV time’ to save a few seconds, too: Google translates them into longer announcements like ‘the show is about to start.’
7) Use Google as an interpreter
Speaking of translation, Google can act as an interpreter between you and your foreign-language friends. Kick off with “OK Google, be my French interpreter.” Once you’ve heard the affirmative beep, simply start speaking. You and your amie don’t need to take it in turns: Google will automatically detect which language is being spoken and translate it into the other. Hosting an international conference? English doesn’t need to be the default. Say “OK Google, interpret from Spanish to German” and your chorizo will become a wurst.
8) Control your smart home
One of Google Home’s original skills remains one of its strongest: easy smart home control. From Philips Hue lights to the Nest Thermostat, Google Home plays nice with a whole array of connected tech. And it can do a lot more than turn things on and off, from changing the colour and brightness of Hue lights to scheduling your Gardena watering system.
You can group devices by room through the Google Home app, while IFTTT recipes allow you to create custom shortcuts that control multiple devices with a single command (like ‘Party Time’). Smart speakers do it all by voice, while display-equipped devices offer additional visual interactivity – such as showing a live feed from your Nest Cam or Doorbell.