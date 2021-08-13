Home improvements: the 14 best Google Home tips and tricks to try

If you install a smart speaker and don’t immediately ask it to tell you a joke, there’s a good chance you’re a sociopath. But if you only use it to tell you jokes, you’re definitely a sociopath.

Luckily, Google Assistant is good for a whole lot more than half-baked humour. From the Nest Hub Max to the Sonos One, the virtual advisor lives inside more devices than ever. Some feature screens, while others offer outstanding audio quality. But one thing unites them all: compatibility with a very clever domestic ecosystem.

From organising your life to controlling your smart lights to commanding your family to come downstairs for dinner, Google Home kit can be asked to achieve all sorts of smart actions. Want to get the best out of yours? The list below features our pick of the best tips and tricks to try out with your Google Home speaker or smart display – including animal sounds: ideal for when the stand-up routine has run its course.