Ground Force: the best gardening tech

As things begin to heat up, we’re all going to be spending a bit more time outdoors.

For many of us that will mean some grand walks around the park, probably listening to your favourite podcasts while you do so (here are our recommendations). But for those who are lucky to have their own back garden or a balcony packed with flowers and plants, now is the perfect time to make the most of it!

But wait, before you resign to gardening simply being a boring affair of trowels and back-breaking repetition, there are a few ways to improve it all – thanks to gadgets (something we know a thing or two about).

So, ditch the dusting bellow and sack off the seedling watering can, here are the best pieces of gardening tech to bring your own slice of outdoor bliss forward into this century.