Apple’s WWDC 2018 event - How to follow it and what to expect

It’s time for WWDC 2018.

Well, nearly. Apple’s event kicks off on 4 June, with a keynote you can watch at 6pm (UK time) – if armed with an iOS or tvOS device, a Mac running Safari, or a PC running Edge. (Sorry, Android users: Apple still hates you.)

As for what we'll see, Stuff is wearing its very best guessing hat to outline our predictions below.