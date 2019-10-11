Apple Watch Series 4 vs Apple Watch Series 5: should you upgrade?

By far the most significant addition to the Apple Watch 5 is its always-on display.

Before, you’d have to tap the screen, or give your wrist a little shake to kick the Watch’s accelerometers into life and turn the display on, which meant you couldn’t always just glance down at it to check the time. Now it’s always active no matter what, although it will brighten if it detects movement. It’s all thanks to low-temperature poly-silicon and oxide (LTPO) tech, which allows the refresh rate to adjust from as high as 60Hz to as low as 1Hz depending on how it’s being used.

If you’re a fan of technologies that date back more than 2000 years, you’ll be particularly tempted by the Apple Watch 5’s built-in compass, which makes following GPS directions easier and also shows your elevation, incline, latitude, and longitude. That might come in handy in the great outdoors, but it’s not quite as necessary when all you’re trying to do is find your way to the Dog & Duck.

Storage has also been doubled to 32GB, which is good news if you’d rather fill it with running tunes than tuck your phone down the back of your shorts or shell out for the 4G version. If you do get the cellular version, though, the Series 5 can make emergency calls almost anywhere in the world. Good to know.