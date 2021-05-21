Apple iPad Pro (2021) vs a discounted iPad Pro (2020): Which should you buy?

At the time of writing, Currys has the 256GB 11in iPad Pro in silver and space grey for £719.97. That’s a saving of about £149 over the original price.

More importantly, it leaves the device almost a tenner cheaper than the current 256GB iPad Air – and yet you get a better display (brighter; 120Hz), four-speaker audio (rather than two-speaker), along with LiDAR and an Ultra Wide camera on the rear. If you were considering a 256GB iPad Air, get this 11in iPad Pro instead.

For fans of the 12.9in iPad Pro, there are similar deals: Argos has the 128GB model for £849.99 (down £120). Currys is selling the 256GB model for £919.97 (down £149) and the 128GB cellular model for £949.97 (down £169). Not bad savings, but even when you account for the 30-quid price-hike in the newer iPads, this is a trickier decision when you take into account the 2021 iPad Pro’s display, along with the extra speed and power. Decide what features are important to you before spending your cash. If you have the extra £150 or so, you’re probably better off with a 2021 model.

One final area that’s worth exploring is 1TB models. As noted earlier, these received huge price-hikes, presumably due to the extra RAM in the 2021 editions. But if what you most care about is storage, snap up a 2020 unit instead. John Lewis has the 11in cellular 1TB for £1309 (in silver – space grey is an extra 30 quid). That’s a £110 saving on the original price – and £240 less than the equivalent 2020 model.

Similarly, John Lewis has the 1TB 12.9in Wi-Fi edition for £1349 and the cellular equivalent for £1499 (both down £120). But those prices are £300 less than the 2021 equivalents.

TL;DR: There are bargains to be had in 2020 iPads, but decide whether you’re willing to miss out on features found in the latest hardware. The best bargain is grabbing a 256GB 11in instead of an iPad Air. But if you mostly care about storage, cheaper 1TB models are also worth considering.