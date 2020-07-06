Amazon Summer Sale: The best deals available right now

Now, if you can remember life back in July 2019 (think that’s about 26 years ago in lockdown time), you may be wondering where the Amazon Prime Day sale is...
Their biggest sales event outside of Black Friday has been delayed, but in its stead, Amazon have dropped a Summer sale with plenty of good deals worth your hard-earned money.
We’ve picked the best ones below. Keep checking back – we will be updating this on a daily basis.
The big sales
We will highlight individual product deals further down, but here are the big sales on right now for your perusal.
Up to 20% off TCL 4K Smart TVs – starting from just £209
Up to 15% off Oppo Smartphones – starting from just £134
Up to 15% off HP Gaming Laptops – starting from just £599.99
Up to 15% off ASUS laptops – starting from just £499.99
Up to 30% off LEGO models – starting from just £15.75
Up to 40% off Ultimate Ears Speakers - starting from £62.99
Up to 20% off Garmin Wearables – starting from £74.99
Up to 25% off Philips Hue Starter kits – starting from £84.99
Stuff recommends...
It’s fun to window shop, but there’s a lot of options out there, making it easy to get lost amongst all the offers! That’s we’ve handpicked the best ones we can find – good gadgets going for even better prices.
22% off HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2019 - 13.9 Inch Laptop with 3K FullView 10-point Touchscreen, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Windows 10 Home, Quad Dolby Atom Speakers, Space Grey – just £939.99
36% off Ultimate Ears, BOOM 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – just £82.99
26% off Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch – just £244.99
Up to £100 off Philips 4K Smart TV 6814 series – starting from just £379
42% off Philips TASN503 Action Fit In Ear BT Headphones – just £69.99
Up to 15% off Manfrotto Tripods and accessories – starting from just £25.99
29% off Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera with Silver XC15-45mm Lens – just £495
Over £799 off Microsoft Surface Book 2 13.5-Inch PixelSense Display Notebook (Silver) - Intel i7-8650U, 16 GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Graphics – just £2199