Amazon Last Minute Christmas Deals: The best offers available right now

Well, Christmas certainly snuck up on us! December seems to have sprinted along and we are left with not that much time to get gifts.
Lucky for you, Amazon has saved your forgetful self with a truckload of last-minute deals for the festive day.
From now until 22nd December, the big A is dropping prices across a tonne of gadgets, games and everything in-between (many discounts which are just as good as what you saw on Black Friday).
So, whether you’re grabbing some final presents for friends and family, or treating yourself to something nice, grab a cuppa and have a browse.
Where can I find this sale?
Want to browse this sale for yourself? You can find all the new deals as they drop just below.
Amazon Last Minute Christmas Deals – available until 22nd December
This sale spans more than just electricals and games, but also across clothing, kitchen, gardening – literally any category you can think of.
The best Amazon Last Minute Christmas deals in the UK
Got techies and gamers to buy for, or treating yourself to some new gadgetry? We’ve listed the best deals available right now just below. Keep checking back, as we will be updating this list.
Amazon Devices
We start with an obvious category. It’s another chance for Amazon to drop the prices of their own devices, so of course they’re going to take advantage of it!
53% off Echo Dot + Philips Smart Bulb Bundle – just £34.99!
50% off Amazon Echo Dot – just £24.99!
£30 off Echo Show – just £49.99!
£30 off Echo Plus + Philips Hue Smart Bulb bundle – just £109.99!
Amazon Services
And with cheaper Amazon devices come free trial access to their vast array of services.
Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime (perfect for those last minute quick present deliveries AND to watch the Boxing Day Premier League matches for free)!
Get 4 months of Amazon Music for just 99p!
4 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited with the purchase of an Echo device!
Gadgets galore
With new laptops, new iPads and all things in-between, the gadget deals on Amazon right now are well worth your hard-earned money.
Up to 20% off Apple iPad – starting from just £298.99!
Up to 40% off headphones from Bose, Bowers & Wilkins and more – starting from just £11.99!
Up to 25% off laptops from ASUS, Microsoft Surface, Razer and more – starting from just £142.99!
Up to 40% off Bluetooth speakers from Ultimate Ears, JBL and more – starting from just £16.99!
Up to 30% off TVs from Sony, LG, Panasonic and more – starting from just £199!
Gaming goodness
When it comes to Christmas, there’s nothing better than getting in some gaming time on the big day! If you’re on the lookout for a new game, we’ve got you covered.
Up to 25% off PlayStation 4 consoles – starting from just £199.99!
Up to 25% off Xbox One consoles – starting from £169!
10% off Nintendo Switch Lite – just £179!
Up to 20% off games including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Borderlands 3, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Crash Team Racing – starting from just £15.99!
£24.45 off NFS Heat + Anthem + Turtle Beach Recon 70X Gaming Headset – just £54.99!
Best of the rest
The one-off specials that we absolutely love (and know you will too), from powerful smartphones for cheap to everything you need to get your podcast off the ground, check out the best of the rest.
Up to 55% off Fossil Smartwatches – starting from just £111.47!
Up to 25% off Smartphones from OnePlus, Apple and more – starting from just £109.90!
20% off Motorola Smartphones (including the Moto G8 Plus) - just £192!
15% off Blue Microphones – starting from just £53.99!
Up to 30% off Logitech Computer accessories – starting from just £14.99!
Up to 40% off AmazonBasics Phone & Camera accessories – starting from just £2.49!