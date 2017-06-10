8 things you need to know about FIFA 18

FIFA 17 used the Frostbite engine for the first time and, like a first attempt at playing the trumpet, there was the odd accidental parp. At the second attempt, though, EA is really starting to make sweet music.

FIFA 18 looks incredible, with more realistic lighting effects and a new animation system that means players are less prone to those glitchy, clone-like movements you’d occasionally see when changing direction or jostling with opponents. Associate producer Sam Rivera told Stuff that the step up in fidelity was the gaming equivalent of going from regular HD to 4K.

Player likenesses have been taken up a notch too. There’s more life in their eyes and when you pause a replay you’d be forgiven for thinking it was a still from a trailer.