The 8 coolest things we learnt from the Google I/O 2017 keynote

For a certain vintage of geek, Google I/O is pretty much like Christmas. An annual extravaganza for all things Android, search and VR, it sees the Big G unveil its latest innovations for the first time.

While this year’s Google I/O wasn’t quite the blockbuster affair we’ve seen before, it still offered up loads of exciting stuff for gadget fans.

From smartphone-free VR headsets to a brand new version of Android, there’s loads that’s worth knowing from the developer conference’s keynote speech.

Luckily enough, we’ve rounded it all up for you in one handy compendium. We’re nice like that.