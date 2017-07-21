The 8 best new features in the macOS High Sierra public beta

If you’d like to install the public beta yourself, head over to the Apple Beta Software Program, and sign in with your Apple ID. Once you’ve enrolled a Mac, the High Sierra beta will show up inside of the Mac App Store.

If you’re insane, you’ll install it immediately. If you’re only mildly unhinged, you’ll back up your Mac first. If you’re a sensible type, you’ll (assuming you’ve room on your Mac) head to Disk Utility, select your Mac’s disk, click Partition, carve out a new 50–100 GB or so volume, and install High Sierra on to that.

As the famous saying (that Stuff may have just made up) goes: ‘Beta software can punch you in the face and hurl your Mac into the heart of the sun’. So be warned if taking a more cavalier approach.