7 things you need to know about Spider-Man for PlayStation 4

We already knew before this year’s E3 that your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man would be swinging exclusively on to PlayStation 4. Now we've seen much more of Peter Parker’s latest console outing during both Sony’s press conference and a secret session with the game’s developers Insomniac.

If you weren’t already hyped about the first Spidey game for four years, you really should be. Channelling the best of the Batman Arkham games with a huge open world New York to web-sling around, Spider-Man promises one hell of a superhero adventure when it arrives sometime in 2018.

What’s just so exciting about this game? Look out! Here come our seven favourite things about Spider-Man so far.