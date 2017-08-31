7 things you need to know about Sphero's app-controlled R2-D2

Sphero's app-controlled BB-8 droid was a delight back in 2015, but as a new Star Wars character, it didn't quite have the same emotional pull as one we've loved for decades.

Well, our wish is Sphero's command, apparently, as the company just unveiled a remote-controlled R2-D2. He's pretty much movie-perfect, thanks to his scaled down dimensions and familiar beeps and boops. And like the rest of the Sphero family, you can set him off roving around your flat with the iOS or Android app.

It'll be up for grabs in a matter of hours, alongside Sphero's brand new BB-9E from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, going on sale overnight. Anxious to get your hands on an Artoo of your own? Here's what you need to know before reaching for your wallet.