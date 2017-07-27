7 things you need to know about the Sky Soundbox

Good TV really should be backed up by good sound. The biggest problem? Most modern TVs don’t sound all that great.

Enter Sky’s Soundbox – an all-in-one sound system aiming to do for sound what UHD channels have done for picture – putting the audio-focused cherry on top of Sky’s viewing experience in the process.

But what is it, and why should you consider it over any other soundbar or soundbase? Keep reading to find out.