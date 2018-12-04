6 things you need to know about the Razer Blade Stealth (2019)

What's small, stylish, and powerful? Nope. We're not taking about the Supreme Leader of North Korea, but rather the new Razer Blade Stealth. It's alright, we can see how you might get the two confused.

The latest iteration in Razer's flagship laptop line brings the device forward in some interesting ways, and after seeing the the slimline laptop in action at a recent event, we walked away rather impressed.

Keen to know more? Of course you are. Here are six things we learned from our hands-on.