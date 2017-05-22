6 things Apple's Siri Speaker needs to do to beat the Amazon Echo

At this stage, Amazon’s Alexa is so far ahead in the AI assistant game, it’s basically Beyonce to Google Assistant’s Kelly and Apple Siri’s Michelle.

But if there’s one thing Apple has, it’s lots of money to throw at something to make it a success. And all the signs point to that something being a Siri-powered smart speaker to take on the Amazon Echo and Google's fledgling Home.

Numerous patent filings have pointed to Apple working on a prototype for some time, and the latest rumours suggest an announcement could happen at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC, which takes place in San Jose from June 5–9, 2017.

How does Apple go about toppling Amazon from the top of the home automation tree? Here are six things it needs to do.