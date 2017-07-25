The 6 best painting and drawing apps for Windows

Microsoft Paint is no more. It has ceased to be. It is an ex-program.

Or rather, it will be, once MIcrosoft gives it the shove from the Windows 10 Fall Creator's Update later this year. Sure, it'll be archived somewhere in the Microsoft Store, but let's be honest - downloading it now is pretty much necromancy.

It's only right, then, that you shed a tear for every time you spent over 7000 hours on a pixellated masterpiece, created abstract doodles with the Paint Bucket tool, or scribbled oddly phallic shapes over Facebook screenshots of your ex (just me?). Once you're done mourning, it's time to pick a replacement.

There are plenty of choices, even if you don't fancy shelling out a wedge of cash for Photoshop - and we've got six of the best right here.