The Stuff Gadget Awards 2025: our apps and games of the year

Gaming in 2025 delivered some huge surprises alongside the expected blockbusters. Indies punched well above their weight, with debut studios crafting RPGs that earned comparisons to genre legends and Hollow Knight: Silksong giving everyone sore thumbs (and more sore brains).

Mobile gaming shed its reputation for lightweight experiences too, with console-quality racers and shooters proving that smartphones could handle technically demanding titles without compromise. The Switch 2‘s arrival brought Nintendo’s back catalogue into sharper focus with enhanced resolution and HDR support, as well as coming with must-have first-party exclusives like Mario Kart World.

Apps evolved in fascinating directions. Music creation tools broke free from rigid grid-based sequencing, opening up organic composition possibilities that appealed to newcomers and professionals alike. Social media aggregators fought back against algorithmic feeds, letting users reclaim control over their timelines. Even drawing apps found fresh angles, channelling vintage techniques to inject warmth and character into digital art.

Ready to find out which apps and games stood head and shoulders above the rest? Here are our champions of 2025.

Game of the year: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

With a brilliant combat system that elevates turn-based battles by adding the sort of active dodge and parry mechanics you might find in a hardcore action RPGs, Sandfall Interactive’s Gallic-tinged adventure is proof positive that indie studios can compete directly against genre titans when vision and execution align perfectly.

Well-timed inputs transform every encounter into engaging tests of skill – theoretically enabling perfect no-damage runs for sufficiently dedicated players. Meanwhile this RPG’s captivating, maturely crafted narrative manages to balance its star-studded voice cast with the kind of wonder-filled, magical atmosphere recent AAA entries have sacrificed at the altar of “gritty maturity”.

At roughly thirty hours, Clair Obscur manages to respect your time without feeling truncated, and retains its greatest secrets for committed endgame exploration. When tradition and modernity hit such harmonious balance, you’re witnessing something special. An astonishing debut that rubs shoulders with some of the genre’s greats.

Highly commended

Donkey Kong Bananza

Nintendo’s iconic simian finally gets the 3D treatment he deserves, with the Super Mario Odyssey team succeeding in righting previous missteps whilst honouring four decades of history. Bananza reimagines Donkey Kong as expressive protagonist rather than simple platforming challenge, pairing him with pop starlet Pauline, whose powerful voice can tear up the landscape.

The gameplay emphasises DK’s considerable strength – he can literally smash terrain to uncover secrets or forge alternative routes. Collectible Banandium Gems replace Odyssey’s Power Moons whilst maintaining that compulsive exploration loop. Tributes abound: secret side-scrolling sequences nod towards DK’s arcade origins, Jungle Beat’s clapping mechanics return for item collection and yes, the infamous DK Rap accompanies rest periods. The relationship between gorilla and girl channels obvious Wreck-It Ralph influences, and adds musical storytelling worthy of Disney animation.

This represents the gorilla’s most ambitious outing yet. It’s his biggest adventure, and it comes with a lot of heart to boot.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Persona’s creative masterminds swap high school hallways for fantasy kingdoms, producing something genuinely extraordinary. Rather than recycling tired medieval conventions, Metaphor constructs entirely unique tribes with distinctive characteristics and prejudices, exploring discrimination through storytelling that puts Final Fantasy XVI’s heavy-handed allegory to shame. The narrative centres unexpectedly around political elections, tackling the subject matter with surprising sophistication.

Combat retains hardcore turn-based traditions, but gains some dynamism via input-focused commands (borrowed from Shin Megami Tensei). Exploiting enemy weaknesses grants bonus actions, transforming encounters into tactical puzzles that favour strategic thinking over mindless button bashing. Persona’s calendar progression system returns, balancing story deadlines against relationship building and character development.

Metaphor evolves Persona 5’s already exceptional foundation into something even greater – a royal triumph demanding considerable time investment but never wasting a moment. Gripping narrative surprises, wonderful character dynamics and a truly despicable villain combine into one of the best new RPG franchises in ages.

Also shortlisted

Mobile game of the year: LOK Digital

Crossword book meets keyboard malfunction in this gloriously odd puzzler. XOXK! XXLA! Gibberish words are spat out, apparently randomly, yet everything operates according to some intelligent design. Cute blobby creatures inhabit grids where you paint squares using unlocked nonsense vocabulary – each term wielding unique powers, such as allowing extra letter placement.

The objective sounds straightforward: determine a series of moves that leaves each board entirely selected. In practice, it’s considerably more brain-melting. Jolly tunes accompany your mental gymnastics as you desperately attempt pattern recognition before your grey matter liquifies. Early puzzles lull you into complacency, while later challenges smash your noggin with metaphorical bricks.

But crack LOK’s oddball logic and triumph becomes genuinely euphoric rather than merely satisfying. This represents mobile puzzle gaming at its finest: approachable mechanics but real depth, and a requirement for genuine thought rather than mindless tapping. That moment when a particularly tricky level finally clicks will leave you feeling absolutely brilliant.

Highly commended

Destiny Rising

Destiny hasn’t felt much like Destiny lately, which makes it somewhat ironic that NetEase – the developers behind Diablo Immortal – have arguably captured the essence of the sci-fi looter shooter better than series creator Bungie has managed in recent years.

This mobile offering delivers a deep single-player campaign alongside plenty of new locations to freely explore, six-player raids that demand genuine coordination and competitive multiplayer modes that more than hold their own. Console-quality visuals elevate the experience beyond typical mobile fare, making this feel like a proper Destiny adventure rather than a watered-down port.

Like most big-name mobile titles, gacha elements lurk in the shadows, tempting you to spend real money for progression shortcuts. The good news? You can largely sidestep them if you’re willing to log in regularly for some XP grinding. It’s a small price to pay for what amounts to excellent Destiny-style gameplay in your pocket.

Grid Legends

Grid Legends makes Grid Autosport look like yesterday’s news. This mobile conversion essentially squeezes Codemasters’ 2022 AAA racer into your smartphone – with astonishing results. Look forward to garages crammed with cars, circuits spanning ten racing disciplines and visuals so impressive you’ll suspect somebody stuffed console hardware inside your device alongside the game.

Whether using a physical controller or virtual buttons, the controls are exemplary. Touchscreen mishaps sending vehicles into the barrier? Simply play time traveller by hitting rewind, resetting your car for another crack at that tricky chicanes. The game’s storyline is somewhat forgettable, but everything else works brilliantly.

Its flexibility is a big part of its appeal. Newcomers can activate driving aids to help out on tight tracks, while veterans on the hardest difficulty can expect to be brought low by punishing gauntlets. Whether casual racer or hardcore enthusiast, Grid Legends delivers a mobile racing experience genuinely able to compete with console games.

Also shortlisted

Mobile app of the year: Fugue Machine Rubato

You might presume an app inspired by Bach and baroque music composition techniques to be dry and academic. But Fugue Machine Rubato is instead a hypnotically brilliant music-creation tool that breaks free from the rigid, on-the-grid timing that shackles most sequencers.

At its heart are up to eight playheads that ping back and forth across a piano roll, each able to move at different speeds, directions and pitches. What makes this revolutionary is the time-bending engine underneath: playheads can accelerate, decelerate, freeze, swing, strum and bounce with organic, human-like feel. Layer in parameter automation, note echoes and 150 built-in patterns and you’ve got something special – and something that’ll appeal to both composition newbies and seasoned pros.

Eight years in the making, Fugue Machine Rubato is the music sequencer reimagined – and it’s essential. If the price feels steep, the simpler Fugue Machine Classic remains a superb alternative.

Highly commended

Tapestry

Managing online content across countless platforms can feel overwhelming; Tapestry tackles this by consolidating everything into one single timeline. The app brings together social networks like Bluesky and Mastodon with RSS feeds, YouTube channels, podcasts and Tumblr, presenting it all in chronological order rather than giving algorithms the power to decide what you see.

Getting started is painless, particularly if you can import OPML files from existing feed readers. Once set up, you’re presented with a gorgeous interface that makes staying on top of your sources effortless. Your reading position syncs across devices too, letting you pick up exactly where you left off.

The app doesn’t let you interact with posts directly, which actually encourages focused reading over endless engagement, but a single tap takes you right to the source when needed. Advanced options like filtering and custom timelines sit on a paid tier, but the excellent core experience is free.

Graintouch

Sick of sterile, clinical digital art? Graintouch puts warmth and character back in the equation. This drawing app takes inspiration from Risograph printing, replicating the vivid colours and charming imperfections of that beloved analogue technique. The result is artwork that looks like it rolled straight off a vintage printer, complete with grainy textures and offset layers.

At its heart is the Bool Brush, an organic vector tool that stacks and blends colours like real ink on paper. You’re limited to 18 handpicked inks rather than endless palettes, which sounds restrictive but actually sparks creativity through constraint. The interface stays deliberately minimal too, keeping tools out of the way to get you focussed on creating.

It’s approachable enough for casual doodlers and satisfying enough for seasoned artists, hitting that rare balance between simplicity and depth. Best of all, it’s a universal app, working across iPhone and iPad for a single purchase; and nary a subscription in sight.

Also shortlisted

