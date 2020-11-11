3 things you need to know about the Insta360 One X2

We know 360˚ cameras have been a thing for a while now, but the Insta360 One X2 may have sent the opposition to the naughty corner.

Insta360’s latest is being touted as ‘like having a film crew in your pocket’ and while that might be an issue with current social distancing rules, the comparison makes sense when you delve into the detail. This is a camera built for catching the action from every imaginable angle, and the Bullet Time feature alone will have your Instagram feed looking like a trailer from The Matrix.