10 things you need to know about the Microsoft Xbox One X

Well, it's finally here: Microsoft just properly unveiled the Xbox One X console.

First teased last year as Project Scorpio, the Xbox One X is the most powerful home console ever built, seemingly surpassing the PlayStation 4 Pro with its processing power and certainly leapfrogging over last year's Xbox One S.

What does that mean? Well, primairly it means the ability to run many games natively in 4K resolution, with some able to do so at 60 frames per second. And it's still an Xbox One, so it'll run all the existing games for the console, plus it has an Ultra HD Blu-ray player within.

But at £449, it'll be a big investment for a lot of folks who may have just bought a new console within the last several months or even couple of years. Thinking about it? Here's everything you need to know right now, based on the previously revealed details and everything Microsoft just shared at E3 2017.

Additional words by Chris Rowlands