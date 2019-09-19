First impressions suggest it has. Without losing that snappy and responsive feel, you do seem to get a bit more time on the ball. Possession feels a touch looser as well, but when you do have the ball at your feet there’s a sense that players are more dextrous and have more control over what they can do with it.

Players also do more to reach the ball and get it under control. Your centre-forward might collapse backwards as they cushion a header down for your number 10 to get a shot off, for example, or a winger will lose balance as they attempt to keep the ball from going out of play and nod it into the path of an onrushing full-back. These are minor things, which on their own don’t seem like much, but when strung together as part of an attacking move, they just make things flow that bit more realistically.

Long passes and through balls are slightly more effective, so spotting that defence-splitting pass is rewarded more frequently. One really nice addition to your passing arsenal is the confusingly named lofted ground pass. By double tapping the pass or through-ball button, you can lift the ball slightly off the ground, helping you to lob the ball gently over an outstretched leg or between defenders in crowded penalty boxes. It needs to be used in the right situation to be effective, and the slight elevation makes it harder for the receiver to control, but it can be a real help in tight spaces.

Pace is still there but only for the right players. Tottenham’s Son Heung-min feels like the live wire he rightly should, and if he gets past his man only the quickest defenders will be able to catch him. For those who don’t have time to master any skill moves, EA has also added Strafe Dribbling, which is activated by squeezing either L1 on its own or together with R1, depending on whether you want to fix the orientation of the player in possession. It makes lateral movements while in possession easier, although it’s best deployed in short bursts and will make lumbering centre-halves look a bit like Bambi on ice.

Fortunately, you also have a new weapon to defend against it. There’s now an Agile Jockey move, activated by holding both triggers when facing up to the player in possession, which allows defenders to move more nimbly when waiting for the chance to attempt a tackle. Perhaps more significantly, EA claims to have reduced the frequency of tackles that result in the ball just rebounding back to the attacker.

There are two omissions that aren’t exactly glaring, but are noticeable when you realise they’re not there. With VAR wreaking havoc on the beautiful game it does feel slightly conspicuous by its absence from FIFA, and with disallowed goals already a part of the game, it probably wouldn’t be too hard to implement.

More significant is the fact that in the FIFA universe players still aren’t allowed inside the 18-yard box at goal kicks. That’s a tactic that’s been fairly widely adopted in the real world and would allow teams to play out from the back more easily. Defenders still can’t be trusted to head the ball back to the goalkeeper either, something which seems so minor yet would have a fairly significant impact on the way the game plays.