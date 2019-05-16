If you loved the V10 for its cool and dynamic design, then the V11 will not disappoint.

Vacuum cleaners haven't traditionally been considered an objet de desir, but that’s where this series throws a curve.

If we were Peep Show’s Mark Corrigan, we’d take one adoring look at it, then turn to the camera with a wry smile and proclaim, ‘that is one sexy house appliance’.

It’s put on a little bit of weight compared to the V10 so it’s just over 3 kgs, but don’t worry, it’s all muscle – down to its larger battery.

The big torque-ing point is the motor which Dyson believes to be 20% more powerful than the V10 and offering more oomph than most corded vacs.

Right at the top facing the user is a new colour LED screen which feels instantly strange and superfluous, but after a few weeks using it – we’ve decided it’s indispensable.

You can select the mode with the options of Eco, Medium and Boost. And if you fix on the new High Torque cleaner head, the middle setting become Auto which is where the smart cleaning kicks in - more on this later.

The screen also offers a diagnosis if the vac runs into trouble, for instance if the filter needs changing. What’s more – it'll play a video to help you solve the issue.

Remember that 150-page small instruction manual printed in 9 languages in a tiny illegible font which you might have absent-mindedly chucked into the recycling? You won’t be needing it.

What we loved about the V10 is how easy everything slots together, like a big toy. And the V11 is no different. The filter unscrews and easily lifts off to be washed in the sink. To empty the bin, remove the cleaning tube, hold it like a ray-gun and pretend you’re in Bladerunner for a moment and then release the handle to unload the rubbish and get on with the task at hand.

It’s slightly shorter than the V10 in height and it’s got a different handle base where the battery sits. So if you have a V10 wall-mount, you’ll need to change it. But the V11 one will come bundled in.

As well as all the usual accessories - there's also a clip which fits around the cleaning pole so you can store the small nozzle or brush tool whilst you’re whizzing around the house.

It’s those tiny tweaks that show the attention to detail which make the difference between an okay clean and a seriously good one.