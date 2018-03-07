Air purifiers have always been a bit of a hard sell. Except to germaphobes and hypochondriacs, maybe.
Y'see, stripping all those microscopic particles, allergens and pollution out of the air might be better for your lungs, but you can't exactly see the airborne nasties being sucked up around you.
That's why Dyson is making things a lot more visual for its latest air purifying fan. The Pure Cool has a screen that shows if the air you're breathing is clean and clear, or filthy and in need of purifying.
We got to see one in action at Dyson's New York launch event, in order to see if it really can alter your atmosphere for the better.
RING IT UP
This second-gen purifying fan keeps the same basic design as the rest of Dyson's bladeless fan and heater range, meaning either a ring or a stretched oval aperture balanced on a rotating cylindrical base unit.
With no blades to worry about, the Pure Cool is safer for little fingers, and easier to clean to boot. There's room on top for the familiar magnetic remote control, which has all the buttons you'd need to cool down when things get a bit peaky.
As well as speed and timer controls, you can set the base unit to rotate, and where the blast of air is directed. Apparently customers complained that the old purifier made them cold, so now there's a second aperture channel that can direct the flow of air backwards instead of towards you, spreading it around the room rather than right in your face.
The smaller desktop model can be tilted up and down, too, so you can get the perfect angle. The taller, free-standing version is still fixed in place, though.
BREATHE EASY
Inside, the two-stage filtration system uses carbon and glass HEPA filters to suck up to 99.95% of airborne pollutants, particulates, and allergens - only now, you can actually see that in action, thanks to the LCD screen.
It sits front and centre, showing you what the machine is doing at any moment with a constant readout from its internal sensors. A graph ticks along in different colours, with green meaning good air, then yellow, orange and red as levels spike.
Just sprayed on some cologne, cooked dinner or shaken out a dusty rug? The graph peaks into the red, then slowly ticks down as the filtration system works to clear the airborne particles. You can also toggle into a long term view, showing an average of the past 24 hours to help you work out when air quality takes a dip.
You don't have to turn it on manually, either: leave it in constant monitoring mode and the fan will work in the background, kicking in when there's lots of airborne nasties, and dialling back down once things are clear.
It's just as effective at keeping you cool as Dyson's other fans, with a smooth flow of air thanks to that bladeless design - only here it's helping you breathe easier too.
GO WITH THE FLOW
The Pure Cool is connected, just like the outgoing model, so you can control it with the Dyson Link app on your iOS or Android phone. It goes into even more detail than the LCD screen, letting you check up on air quality, temperature and humidity.
You can turn it on remotely, and use Alexa integration to activate the fan with your voice and an Amazon Echo. The app did seem a little slow to register changes when we tried it, but there were a lot of demo devices in the test room, so that could be down to Wi-Fi congestion.
Then, if you're really feeling gross, you can dig down and see exactly what kinds of particles the Pure Cool is detecting with its three sensors. Lasers measure ultrafine particles, while one sensor detects temperature and humidity, and a third hunts for Volatile Organic Compounds - which really sound nasty.
It would be great to see Dyson actively suggesting what you could do to reduce the amount of each particle in the air around you, though, instead of just telling you how filthy it is inside your home. In the future, the Pure Cool could detect high levels of dust and communicate with your Dyson 360 Eye, to automatically trigger a vacuum cycle - but right now you've got to do all that manually.
Dyson Pure Cool initial verdict
The fan is as effective as ever, and the design just as futuristic, but the LCD screen makes a massive difference to the Pure Cool's appeal.
Y'see, it's next to impossible to test an air purifier outside of lab conditions, because of all the equipment you'd need to check it was doing what it claimed to do. The Pure Cool is one of the first we've seen that actively tells you what it's up to, which earns it serious brownie points.
Allergy sufferers aren't the only people that stand to benefit from a purifier; after all, just because your nose isn't constantly streaming, it doesn't mean your air is fit to breathe. Now the filtration system is that little bit more visible, it should be easier for everyone else to justify spending the money on one.
If you're looking to breathe that little bit easier, you can pre-order the new Pure Cool models from today. Prices start from £400.