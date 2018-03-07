Air purifiers have always been a bit of a hard sell. Except to germaphobes and hypochondriacs, maybe.

Y'see, stripping all those microscopic particles, allergens and pollution out of the air might be better for your lungs, but you can't exactly see the airborne nasties being sucked up around you.

That's why Dyson is making things a lot more visual for its latest air purifying fan. The Pure Cool has a screen that shows if the air you're breathing is clean and clear, or filthy and in need of purifying.

We got to see one in action at Dyson's New York launch event, in order to see if it really can alter your atmosphere for the better.