There are a lot of headline features here but that 30-minute flight time on a single charge is definitely up there when it comes to oooof-factor, as most small drones conk out very quickly.

It’s also worth noting that if you opt for the Mavic Mini Fly More pack from DJI – which costs £459, £90 more than the base price – you’ll get three batteries and a charging hub included. That translates to up to 90 minutes of flying.

The Fly More pack fun doesn’t stop there. The charging hub doubles up as a power bank, and it also ships with 360-degree propellor guards to protect your Mini – very handy for novices and a must if you think you’ll find yourself flying in enclosed spaces.

In the box, you also get a controller that unravels to hold your phone. Its antennae poke up, its joysticks screw on and it pairs with the app via a plug-and-play connection. While it takes a minute to set-up, it worked every time, with the Mini shipping with Lightning, micro USB and USB-C cables to cater for every kind of phone.

As the phone screen becomes a viewfinder for the drone, it receives an HD feed, though how well it’s able to hold a connection will depend on how digitally polluted your environment is. If you’re flying in a space with loads of networks, you might find your link breaking up at about 40m. In more secluded spots, our connection held in excess of 50m.

If the connection does fail, the clever DJI Go Lite app will save your home location and ensure the Drone comes back to where it took off.