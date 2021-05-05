Whether you’re a grizzled old hand or a green newbie, the Air 2S is beautifully easy to fly. Turn it and the controller (with your phone hooked up) on and within seconds everything is paired and ready to launch, which happens with a tap of the touchscreen take-off button. The drone then hovers up slightly, allowing you to take control with the twin sticks.

The Air 2S zips around with a fair bit of pace and responsiveness in its default N flight mode, while being limited to 120m of altitude (to comply with UK law – and note this can easily be turned off by the user) and – thanks to its plethora of sensors – able to automatically stop if it detects an obstacle in front, behind, below or above it. The one direction it can’t spot obstacles in is sideways, unlike the pricier Mavic 2 Pro, so it’s worth bearing that in mind while you’re circling a subject or tracking a moving subject from the side. As well as N, you can fly in Cinema mode, which is slower and smoother, and Sport mode, which turns off the speed limiters and safety sensors.

Despite the small size and low weight, the Air 2S can really handle a breezy day. Living on the coast I’ve never found those aren’t in short supply, but thanks to its powerful motors and GPS had no major problems no matter how blustery it was – the app warned me of high wind speeds and told me to bring the drone in for landing, but it still flew fairly responsively and stably, as you can see in the sample footage below.

Four on-board antennae extend the usable controller-to-drone range as far as 12km according to DJI, although I doubt the Air 2S’s 31-minute battery would last long enough to complete such a round trip (which would also be illegal under current laws, given that you have to be able to see the drone you’re flying with the naked eye). Anyway, the new setup beams a solid 1080p live feed from the drone’s camera to the controller and your phone screen, and I found it extremely reliable. On the couple of occasions where I did lose the transmission signal, the Air 2S began flying back towards me automatically via its return-to-home function, allowing me to reacquire control.

31 minutes of battery life is plenty in my opinion, but some might correctly note that the Mavic Air 2 actually manages a little more (34 minutes) – a difference that’s probably due to the added weight of the upward-facing sensors and bigger camera found on the Air 2S. The included charger takes around 80 minutes to fully charge a depleted battery, so long shooting trips will be a lot easier if you invest in some spares.

The DJI Fly app has been streamlined down to a point where it’s actually enjoyable to use rather than frustrating, and any on-screen controls seem easier to find than with older drones I’ve reviewed. Using the app, you can access some of the Air 2S’s most impressive flight features, like subject tracking and MasterShots (an automated sequence of dramatic video shots, centred around your tracked subject). The tracking isn’t always perfect and can lose a subject if they shift around too rapidly or go out of sight briefly, but it generally works well.