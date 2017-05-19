Android Wear might have started as a wearable OS for city workers’ wrists, but that’s all set to change in 2017. Take one look at Casio’s Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20 and you’ll understand why.

First seen at CES, this rugged tracker is built for the great outdoors. Casio’s second attempt at a tough smartwatch, the big news is on-board GPS, which means it’s far happier out in the wind and rain than stuck on the 07.50 from Gunnersbury.

It also happens to be the first wearable to launch with Android 2.0 - an update that’s been long in the making, and brings a raft of new features with it.

Ahead of our full review of this hardy wrist-dwarfer, then, I strapped on the WSD-F20 for two days in the Lake District. Here are my sunburnt first impressions.