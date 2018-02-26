Canon’s mirrorless cameras come in two flavours. Its more ‘serious’ models (the EOS M5 and M6) have a range of dials and buttons that will be comfortably familiar to those coming from DSLRs.

And then there are those like the M100 and now M50, which replace physical buttons with more smartphone-like touchscreen menus.

This means the top of the M50 has just one main menu dial, alongside a customisable multi-function button and an electronic dial around the shutter. DSLR fans who like lots of manual controls may scoff, but it’s a simple setup that’s right for its target audience.

This audience is clearly YouTube bloggers, because right next to the M50’s shutter is a video button. Clearly, Canon expects M50 owners to be shooting a lot of video, and why not when it can shoot 4K at 24p and HD at 120fps?

Not that the M50 is overly focused on video. We criticised the M100 for stripping things back too far with its lack of viewfinder, but the M50 has a bright, hi-res one plus a vari-angle touchscreen, which means you can tilt it up and down as well as out to the side. In other words, you won’t be short of options for framing your shot.

The M50’s polycarbonate build means it feels quite light in the hand, if a bit less premium than some of its metallic rivals. Some may bemoan the lack of weather-proofing, but it’s hard to complain when it’s a feature even the £1000 Fujifilm X-T20 lacks.

Unless you’re a fan of meaty grips and dials galore, the M50’s design looks to be a bit of a crowdpleaser – and that theme continues when you check out its features list…