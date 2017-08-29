The M100 is one of Canon’s smallest system cameras. It's almost identical in size to the M10 from two years ago, but with way more power. It feels solid, light and not too plastic-y with a body that's clad in textured rubbers. Stick a sizeable lens on, and you do get something that looks like Popeye's arm, post spinach fix.

Its ideal appendage is a neat pancake lens, but the EF-M 15-45mm kit lens will do just fine too. Especially for street photography. We don’t all have the gutsy approach of Bruce Gilden, so having a camera that can slide into your jacket pocket is a real boon.

Up at the top there’s the main dial, allowing you to switch between auto, manual, and video. At the back things are kept very simple again with a playback button, and a four-way controller to navigate menus and switch between images. This can all be done on screen too. There’s a switch on the side to release the flash. Quite an abrupt maneuver, it startled me in all honesty.

The one obvious downside? There’s no viewfinder whatsoever, and no hot shoe option to add one on. The M100 is very much a point-and-shoot sort. Its sturdy 3in screen can flip a whole 180 degrees, making it ideal for shooting HD video on a tripod, whilst just tilting the screen so you can see the action. And go a full flip for taking timed group shots, and of course... selfies.

You can even make yourself look airbrushed with the camera's Smooth Skin mode, which happily takes note from Huawei's P10. Oh, the profound vanity!