We’re used to turning to Bose’s cans when we want to block out the sound of London Underground announcers and rabbiting colleagues, but the company’s latest product is all about giving you a better night’s kip.

Born out of an immediately successful crowdfunding campaign, the Bose Sleepbuds are like no earplugs you’ve seen before.

Rather than employing the noise cancelling tech used in its headphones, Bose’s totally wireless buds mask the sounds that routinely interrupt your sleep.

Replace the wretched sounds of rutting foxes, car horns, your snorier half’s heavy breathing with soothing sound loops engineered to keep you pleasantly gliding through the land of nod.

Given the decidedly eye-popping price tag, the question is: are the Sleepbuds so good at it that bad sleep sufferers should leg it out to buy a pair?

After reluctantly coming to terms with the fact that every second of the 24 hour day is now fair game for gadget testing, and then unsuccessfully arguing to my boss that I should be paid overtime for working in my sleep, I plugged in a pair and slowly drifted off….